X-Ring Recipients told Wearing the Ring Carries Great Responsibility and Symbolizes the University’s Commitment to Serving Others.

Monday was an exciting day for about 900 senior students at St. FX University, as they

received their coveted class ring, better known as the X-Ring.

The guest speaker at the X-Ring ceremony was the University’s Manager of Student Experience Augy Jones, who told the students wearing the X-ring carries great responsibility. Jones says over the course of their university career, students have honed their social skills because of the residence-based lifestyle at St. FX. He argues this close socializing has developed St. FX into one of the strongest alumni networks in the country and these soft skills are quite marketable in today’s society.

Jones says the X-Ring also symbolizes the university’s historic commitment to serving others.

The class also conferred an honourary X-Ring to the Dean of Education Jeff Orr. Earlier this fall, the school presented an honourary X-Ring posthumously to the General Manager of Food Services with Sodexho, Kevin Fraser. Fraser, who worked at St. FX for 15 years, died earlier this year.