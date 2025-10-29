X-Women Basketball Coach Matt Spencer Pleased with the Composition of His Team this Year

The STFX X-Women basketball team saw steady improvement over the last few years, and head coach Matt Spencer is looking to keep that momentum going. Last season, the team finished with their first winning record in some time, good enough for 4th place at the end of the regular season.

Spencer said the team has 10 returners from last year along with five new recruits, adding he is pleased with composition of the roster. He said he likes the versatility this year and the continuity going into next year.

Also new this year is the X-Women assistant coaching staff, with lead assistant coach Katie Upham, Alana Mackay, Ekaterina Karchevskaya and Bobbi-Jo Colburn. Spencer said he is pleased and fortunate to have that high level of support.

The X-Women host their home opener tonight as they take on the Dalhousie Tigers at 6 on Coach K Court.