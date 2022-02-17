X-Women Basketball Energized as AUS Play Resumes

Interim X Women Basketball head coach Tyrone Watson said the squad is looking to make a

splash come playoff time.

Getting the nod for the job on December 10, Watson was already an assistant coach with the men’s and women’s programs so he knows the lay of the land. So far, he says, things went great. Coming out of a period where the team wasn’t sure if the season would resume, Watson said the attitude and chemistry in the locker room definitely picked up.

The 2-7 X women head to Newfoundland this weekend to take on the Memorial Seahawks for a pair of four point games, one on Friday and one on Saturday. They return for a pair home games the following weekend, when they will take on UNB.