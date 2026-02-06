X-Women Basketball Team Chasing a Playoff Bye as They Play their Final Home Game

The STFX X-Women basketball team head into their final home game of the season in a tight race for a playoff bye.

The X-Women are currently third in the AUS, two points behind the Acadia Axewomen, with whom STFX will tangle this evening on Coach K Court. In the three games up to this point, Acadia won two while STFX won the other. Both teams already clinched a playoff spot.

With the team wrapping up their regular season next weekend with games against UNB and UPEI, the first and fourth teams in the AUS respectively, X-Women assistant coach Katie Upham noted the team is heading into an exciting stretch of basketball. Should STFX finish in the top two of the AUS in the regular season, they would qualify for a first round bye in the playoff tournament. Upham said the bye has been a goal since the start of the season.

As for maintaining the team’s focus and energy heading into these final games, Upham gave a nod to the team’s leadership group.

Tipoff for tonight’s game against Acadia is 6 p.m.