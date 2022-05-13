X-Women Basketball’s Aliyah Fraser and Melina Collins to Play in Maritime Women’s Basketball Association

Two members of the St. FX Basketball X-Women will compete in the new Maritime Women’s Basketball Association.

New Glasgow native Aliyah Fraser is a member of the Halifax Hornets, while Brookside’s Melina Collins will be playing for the Halifax Thunder.

The league includes three teams from Nova Scotia; the Hornets, Thunder and Windsor Edge, and New Brunswick’s Fredericton Freeze, Port City Fog and Moncton Mystics. Games will be played in May and June. Play begins this weekend in this competitive amateur league with rosters made up university and college players, pros home for the summer and former players from the region.