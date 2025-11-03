X-Women Basketball’s Mikaela James and X-Men Football’s Silas Fagnan named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Basketball guard Mikaela James is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

James, a first year Human Kinetics student from Toronto was the leading scorer in the X-Women’s two games this week, helping them get off to a 4-0 start to the season. In Wednesday’s home opening 67-40 win over DAL, she scored a game-high 18 points and earned player of the game honours. On the road Saturday in Halifax, she followed up with another 18 points performance against DAL and scored the game-winning basket in a 68-66 win.

X-Men Football quarterback Silas Fagnan is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Fagnan, a fifth year student from Bonnyville, AB was the player of the game in the X-Men’s 26-24 win over Bishop’s in Saturday’s AUS semi-final playoff game, earning them a spot in next weekend’s AUS championship Loney Bowl. He went 26 for 37 in the air, throwing two touchdown passes for 324 total yards in the game, along with rushing 4 times for 19 yards.