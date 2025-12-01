X-Women Basketball’s Shannon Neita and Mali Straker, X-Men Basketball’s Nic Niare named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Basketball forward Shannon Neita is co-winner of the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Neita, a third year Business student from Toronto, ON had a big game Saturday night in the X-Women’s 75-60 win at Cape Breton. She was impressive on both sides of the ball, posting a double-double night in scoring 16 points and coming up with a game-high 16 rebounds.

X-Women Basketball guard Mali Straker is co-winner of the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Straker, a fourth year Arts student from Yellowknife, NWT had a career-high night Saturday in the X-Women’s 75-60 win at Cape Breton. She scored a game-high 24 points, including three from 3-point range, and added an impressive 10 rebounds for a double-double game.

X-Men Basketball forward Nic Niare is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week for the week. Niare, a first year Business student from Hamilton, ON played a big game for the X-Men in their 86-68 win on the road Saturday night against Cape Breton. He netted a team-high 21 points, 9 rebounds and 1 steal on the night.