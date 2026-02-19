Listen Live

X-Women Basketball’s Shannon Neita named AUS Defensive Player of the Year

Feb 19, 2026 | Sports

Atlantic University Sport announced the 2025-26 AUS women’s basketball all-stars and major award winners and some STFX players are in the mix.

Shannon Neita (St FX Athletics photo)

STFX’s Shannon Neita is the defensive player of the year, thanks in part to leading the AUS in steals, with 3.8 per game, and rebounds, 10.1 per game, while averaging 12.4 points per game. She now becomes the conference nominee for U SPORTS Defensive Player of the Year. Neita was also named a first team all-star. First year STFX players Ava MacNutt and Mikaela James were both named to the all-rookie team.

 


