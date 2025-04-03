X-Women Cross Country and Track’s Eileen Benoit and X-Men Basketball’s D. J. Jackson named St. FX Athletes of the Year

St. FX University honoured varsity student excellence in its end of season Athletics Awards Gala last night.

Eileen Benoit of X-Women Cross Country and Track and Field is the Female Athlete of the year while X-Men Basketball’s D. J. Jackson is the Male Athlete of the Year.

Benoit captured gold in the 2024 AUS Cross Country Championship, leading the X-Women to their fourth consecutive AUS banner. The first year Education student in her fourth year of eligibility from Windsor was also named AUS Runner of the Year. In Track and Field, Benoit won gold in the 3000 metres and silver in the 1500 metres at the AUS Championship. Benoit also picked up the AUS Women’s Track Community Service Award.

Jackson, a first year Human Kinetics Student in his third year of eligibility from Mississauga, Ontario was the AUS Most Valuable Player and named a first team AUS all-star. He led the AUS in scoring with 24.4 points per game. He also led the conference in steals and free throw percentage.

Eric Gillis of St. FX Cross Country and Track and Field was named the school’s coach of the year. Gillis was recognized as the AUS Women’s Cross Country Coach of the year for the fourth consecutive time this season. Both X-Women and X-Men teams record first place finishes in all regular season meets this year. X-Men Cross Country finished second at the AUS Championship. The AUS Track and Field Championship, the X-Women won six medals, while the X-Men took home three medals.

Community X-Cellence Awards, recognizing student-athletes for their community involvement and volunteer work, were presented to Anna MacCara of X-Women Hockey and Mark Woolley of X-Men Hockey

The X-Ceptional Award, recognizing individuals who contribute in a positive manner to St. FX Athletics was awarded to Iris Magill, the department’s Marketing and Communications Co-ordinator.