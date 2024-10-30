X-Women Cross Country’s Eileen Benoit, X-Men Soccer’s Kyle Cordeiro and X-Men Football’s Caleb Forgarty Receive Regional AUS Awards

X-Women Cross Country runner Eileen Benoit was recently recognized as an AUS co-female Athlete of the week. Benoit helped lead the X-Women to an AUS championship banner on Saturday with six runners in the top 10.

X-men Soccer midfielder Kyle Cordeiro was named as a co-AUS male athlete of the week as he captained the X-Men to their second consecutive AUS banner. He scored the game’s only goal in the championship game, in overtime.

X-Men running back Caleb Fogarty was named the AUS offensive football player of the week.