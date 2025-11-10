X-Women Finish 2nd, X-Men 10th at U Sports Cross Country Championships

The St. FX X-Women and X-Men Cross Country teams made an excellent showing at the U Sports National Championships in Sherbrooke, Quebec over the weekend.

X-Women Cross Country were Silver Medalists at the event. Their second place finish marked the best ever result at nationals for the X-Women. The team previous earned bronze at the championships in 2023 and 2007. Caroline Ash earned second team All-Canadian status with her 8th place finish.

It was also a solid outing for X-Men Cross Country with a 10th place finish. It’s the first time the X-Men have finished in the top 10 at the U Sports Championships since posting the same result in 2016.