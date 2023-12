X-Women Hockey and X-Men Basketball Ranked 8th in the Country

A pair of STFX sports teams remain in the USports Top 10 this week, both in the same position.

The STFX X-Women hockey team are ranked 8th this week, and possess an 11-2-2 record heading into the Christmas Break.

The StFX X-Men basketball team are also ranked 8th. The X-Men are 5-3 on the season so far and sit tied for second place in the AUS.