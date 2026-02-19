X-Women Hockey and X-Men Basketball Remain in the Top 10 Rankings

A pair of STFX sports teams are in the USports top 10 this week as they head into playoffs.

The STFX X-Women hockey team remains in third place in the national rankings. After finishing the regular season in first place in the AUS, the X-Women will skip the first round of the playoffs and will begin their best of five semi-final series on home ice on Thursday, February 26 at 7 p.m.

The STFX X-Men basketball team is ranked eighth. STFX finished the regular season atop the AUS standings with a 17-3 record. They earned a bye into the AUS basketball semi-finals and will play at 3 p.m. on Saturday.