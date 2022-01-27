X-Women Hockey Coach Says Team Remains Positive as it awaits a Return to Play

The head coach for the StFX X Women Hockey team said the squad remains positive while

everyone waits to hear if they will return to action this season.

Ben Berthiaume, in his sixth season as head coach for the team, said health regulations mean the players have to practice in bubbles of 10. Regardless, he said, everyone is showing up to the rink with smiles on their faces and working hard. The team also hit a local outdoor rink in Linwood recently for some practice and team building.

Berthiaume said he remains positive the team will return to AUS competition this season, noting things sound positive so far.