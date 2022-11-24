X-Women Hockey Forward Maggy Burbidge named USports Women’s Hockey Athlete of the Week

St. FX Hockey X-Women Forward Maggy Burbidge is the USports Women’s Hockey Athlete of the Week.

The third-year Arts student from Falmouth had seven points in two road games last week,

extending her season total to 29 points, with 17 goals and 12 assists. She leads the country in both points and goals scored. He had a goal and an assist in the X-Women’s 8-1 win over Dalhousie and two goals and three assists in a 7-0 victory over St. Thomas.

Burbidge is also the St. FX and AUS Female Athlete of the Week.