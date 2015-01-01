X-Women Hockey Hosts its Second Annual Hockey Gives Blood Game

The STFX X-Women hockey team is hosting its second annual Hockey Gives Blood Game this evening (Friday).

Anna MacCara, a fourth year student athlete from Yellowknife, Northwest Territories who plays forward for the X-Women, said the ultimate goal of the game is to raise awareness for Canadian Blood Services. She said it is hoped the game will inspire the hockey community though Hockey Gives Blood.

MacCara said donations help Canadian Blood Services improve the outcomes for Canadian patients so anything helps. Special events at the game include a ceremonial puck drop, chuck-a-puck, silent auction, information booth, and a stem cell registry table. All funds raised at the game will go to Canadian Blood Services.

Puck drop for the matchup between the X-Women and the UNB Reds is tonight at 7 p.m..