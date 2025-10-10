X-Women Hockey Hosts Two Home Games This Weekend

The reigning AUS Women’s hockey champion STFX X-Women host their home opener against the UPEI Panthers this evening at the Keating Centre at 7 p.m.

The team went undefeated in the pre-season but opened the regular season with a close loss on the road to the Dalhousie Tigers. X-Women head coach Ben Berthiaume said they have a fast team willing to compete every night.

Having lost only four players from last year’s squad, Berthiaume said there is plenty of veteran presence in the dressing room, to go along with the six new recruits this year.

There is also plenty of experience in the net, with four goalies who logged minutes last season. The X-Women women have a busy weekend ahgead as they also host the Moncton Aigles Bleus on Saturday afternoon at 3 pm.