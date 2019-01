The X Women hockey team moved up two spots in the national rankings.

The StFX Women’s Hockey team is ranked fifth in the recent U Sports Top 10 Rankings release this week. They now sit one spot ahead of St. Thomas, who sits atop the AUS rankings, where the X women remain in second spot. Both teams clinched playoff berths.

The X Men hockey team received an honourable mention in the men’s hockey top 10 rankings. The X Men are in fourth place in the AUS and have locked up a spot in the playoffs.