X-Women Hockey Team on a Five Game Win Streak, Faces UNB and St. Thomas This Weekend

The STFX X-Women hockey team is heating up at the right time, carrying a five game win streak into their final two home games of the season this weekend.

Head coach Ben Berthiaume said the team is feeling good heading into the weekend and looking forward to Friday’s matchup with UNB, whom STFX faced in the AUS finals the last four years.

The X-Women take on UNB on Friday night at 7 p.m, following by a matinee matchup with St. Thomas on Saturday at 3 p.m. The X-Women are currently tied with UNB for first place in the AUS conference, while St. Thomas is third.