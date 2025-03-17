X-Women Hockey to Play Concordia in Opening Game of the USports National Championship Thursday

The schedule has been set for the U Sports National Women’s Hockey Championship in Elmira, Ontario. The AUS champion St. FX X-Women open the tournament Thursday afternoon at 2 Atlantic time against the 5th seed, the Concordia Stingers.

The UNB Reds, the other AUS team at the championship, ranked 7th, will take on second seed Toronto Friday night.

The number one seed in this event is the Alberta Pandas, who faces the number 8 seed Waterloo Thursday night.

Other teams at the championship include Bishop’s and UBC.

The tournament wraps up Sunday