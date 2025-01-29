X-Women Hockey’s Bianca Zak named AUS Female Athlete of the Week

STFX Women’s hockey netminder Bianca Zak is the Atlantic University Sport Female Athlete of the Week.

A goaltender in her fourth year of eligibility from Stonewall, Man., Zak backstopped the U SPORTS no. 4-ranked X-Women to a pair of wins this past week.

She had 29 saves in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Dalhousie in Halifax, N.S.

She followed that up with a strong performance Friday night as the X-Women beat U SPORTS no. 5-ranked UNB by a score of 4-1. Zak posted 17 saves in that game, improving her record to a perfect 10-0-0.

She currently leads the AUS and is fifth in the nation in goals against average at 1.26, and is second in conference in save percentage at .944