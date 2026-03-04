X-Women Hockey’s Brooklyn Oakes named the St. FX Female Athlete of the Week

X-Women Hockey goaltender Brooklyn Oakes is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Oakes, a fourth year Human Kinetics student from Richmond Hill, Ont., played solid in the X-Women net through three games of their AUS semi-final series against UPEI.

Thursday night in a close 2-1 double overtime loss, she recorded 31 saves, before adding 12 in Game 2 in the X-Women’s come-from-behind 4-2 victory the next night. On Sunday night in PEI, Oakes picked up a 35-save shutout win. She currently has a 1.24 goals against average and .951 save percentage in the playoffs.