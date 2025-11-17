X-Women Hockey’s Claire Carruthers, X-Men Basketball’s DJ Jackson named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Hockey forward Claire Carruthers is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Carruthers, a second year Human Kinetics student from Crossfield, AB played two strong games for the X-Women this past weekend.

In STFX’s 5-1 win Friday over U SPORTS No. 5 ranked UNB, Carruthers scored the third X goal. She followed up with a strong performance Saturday in a close 2-1 loss to St. Thomas. She has six shots on goal, including a couple shorthanded chances, and was named the game’s second star. Carruthers is currently second in team scoring this season with 8 points (6G, 2A).

X-Men Basketball guard DJ Jackson is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Jackson, a second year Human Kinetics student from Mississauga, ON led the X-Men in scoring in their 96-95 win over Cape Breton on Friday night. He scored a game-high 26 points and added 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in helping the X-Men improve to 5-2 on the season. He currently leads the AUS conference and is fifth in the nation in scoring, averaging 22.7 points/game.