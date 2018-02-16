X-Women Hockey’s Daley Oddy tops in scoring in the Nation

An X-Women hockey player has taken home the national scoring title after a stellar regular season. Daley Oddy finished the season with 31 points and 16 goals;

both of which were top in U-Sports. Oddy also had the highest plus/minus rating with a plus 24 rating.

The X-Women await their opponents for the semi final round of the AUS championships, with game one being played at the Keating Centre on Wednesday at 7:00.