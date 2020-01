Jamie Johnson of the U SPORTS No. 10-ranked StFX X-Women hockey team is the Atlantic

University Sport female athlete of the week.

A first-year human kinetics student from Victoria, B.C., Johnson earned three wins this week including two shutouts, helping place the X-Women in a tie for first place in the AUS standings.

With a 10-2-0 record, she currently leads the AUS in goals against average with 1.36 and is second in save percentage (.944) and win percentage (.833).