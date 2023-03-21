X-Women Hockey’s Jamie Johnson Named St. FX Female Athlete of the Week

X-Women Hockey goaltender Jamie Johnson is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week for the

week . Johnson, a fourth year Human Kinetics student from Victoria, BC backstopped the X-Women in three games at the U SPORTS championship this past weekend in Montreal. Johnson was the STFX player of the game in a tough 3-2 overtime loss to UBC Friday in the quarterfinal game where she posted 24 saves. She followed up with 12 saves in a 7-3 win over Nipissing in the consolation semifinal, and 14 saves in a 4-0 loss to Toronto in the consolation final.