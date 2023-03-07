X-Women Hockey’s Jamie Johnson named St. FX Female Athlete of the Week

X-Women Hockey goaltender Jamie Johnson has been named the St. FX Female Athlete of the

week.

Johnson, a fourth year Human Kinetics student from Victoria, BC backstopped the X-Women to a pair of playoff victories this past week.

Last Monday, she posted a 4-0 win over Saint Mary’s to clinch that best of 5 semi-final series 3-1 Johnson had 31 saves and was the player of the game.

She followed that up with 20 saves in a 2-1 win Saturday night in Fredericton over UNB in Game One of the AUS Championship series. Johnson had a .917 save percentage and a 1.92 Goals Against Average this past season.

There was no St. FX Male Athlete award this past week, as no X-men teams were in action.