X-Women Hockey’s Landyn Pitts and Bianca Zak named Co-Winners of the St. FX Female Athlete of the Week Award

X-Women Hockey forward Landyn Pitts was named the STFX Female Athlete of the Week co-winner for the week.

Landyn, a fourth year Business student from Antigonish, played a key role in the X-Women’s 3-2 semifinal series playoff win over St. Thomas. In a key 4-3 win in Game 3 in Fredericton on Tuesday, Pitts scored two goals – including the game winner late in the third period – and was the player of the game.

X-Women Hockey goaltender Bianca Zak was named the STFX Female Athlete of the Week co-winner for the week. Zak, a fifth year Nursing student from Stonewall, MB, backstopped the X-Women to a 3-2 semifinal series playoff win over St. Thomas, playing 389:01 minutes of all five games. Zak was named player of the game in STFX’s 2-0 shutout victory in Game 5 on Friday night, making 25 saves.