X-Women Hockey’s MacKenzie Lothian named a U Sports Second Team All-Canadian

Mar 20, 2025 | Sports

St. FX X-Women Hockey defender MacKenzie Lothian is a U Sports All-Star. Lothian, a second year Business student from Allison, Ontario was named a second team All-Canadian at the U Sports National Women’s Hockey Awards gala Wednesday in Waterloo, Ontario. Lothian was earlier named to the AUS first all-star team.

MacKenzie Lothian (St. FX Athletics photo)

The St. FX X-Women open the U Sports National Women’s Hockey Championship this afternoon with a quarter-final game against the Concordia Stingers. The AUS Championship X-Women are seeded 4th at the tournament, Concordia is ranked 5th. Opening face-off is 2 pm Atlantic Time this afternoon.


