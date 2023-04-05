X-Women Hockey’s Maggie Burbidge and X-Men Basketball’s David Meunkat named St. FX Student-Athletes of the Year

St. FX Athletics honoured its best at their annual Awards Gala Tuesday night.
The St. FX Female Student-Athlete of the Year is X-Women Hockey Forward Maggy Burbidge.
Burbidge, a third years Arts students from Falmouth led the country in scoring this season with 47 points; and was a USports First Team All-Canadian and a AUS First Team All-Star. The two-time X-Women Most Valuable Player was a member of the USports Team Canada All-Star Team that won gold at the World University Games in February.
The St. FX Male Student-Athlete of the Year is Third Year Arts Student and X-Men Basketball Forward David Muenkat. Muenkat, in his final year of eligibility led the X-Men to an AUS Championship and a Silver medal at the USports National Championship in Halifax. He was also the AUS and USports Defensive Player of the Year; a second team USports All-Canadian and an AUS first team all-star. He led the conference in rebounding, averaging 10.2 rebounds per game and was 11 th overall in scoring at 15.2 points per game.
The St. FX Female Community X-Cellence Award was co-awarded to Kathleen Dolan of X-Women Rugby and Aliyah Fraser of X-Women Basketball. Liam Wilde of X-Men Football is the Male Community X-Cellence award winner.
The Coach of the Year is Gary Watermen of X-Men Football, who led his team to an AUS championship. He was named AUS Coach of the Year for the fifth time in his career and was also USports Coach of the Year.
The ‘X-Ceptional Award’ which recognizes individuals who go above and beyond to contribute in a positive manner to STFX Athletics, was awarded to Dr. Tim Hynes. The Dean of Business Administration at STFX University, Dr. Hynes is a long-time supporter of the STFX Athletics program and fulfills many key volunteer roles.
Graduating student therapists and sports performance interns, along with student managers from all StFX varsity teams were recognized for their contributions to the 2022-23 varsity season. Iron X Awards were handed out to members of each team for their dedication to sports performance and improvements in the varsity weight room and included the following:
|NAME
|SPORT
|HOMETOWN
|Bennett Grumbach
|X-Men Basketball
|Toronto, ON
|Jaya D’Souza
|X-Women Basketball
|Brampton, ON
|Luc Gallant
|X-Men Cross Country/Track
|Wellington, PE
|Allie Sandluck
|X-Women Cross Country/Track
|Thorburn, NS
|Jacob Matthew
|X-Men Football Defence
|Antigonish, NS
|Nathan Laird
|X-Men Football Offence
|Sherwood Park, AB
|Jacob Hudson
|X-Men Hockey
|Antigonish, NS
|Chloe Vukosa
|X-Women Hockey
|Mississauga, ON
|Kendra McDonell
|X-Women Rugby
|Ottawa, ON
|Sam Diltz
|X-Men Soccer
|New Market, ON
|Emma Steen
|X-Women Soccer
|Stittsville, ON
Individual awards for each varsity team were awarded to student-athletes and presented by each head coach. The winners are as follows.
|X-WOMEN BASKETBALL
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Rookie of the Year
|Kristine Cooper
|Hamilton, ON
|Coach’s Award
|Elizabeth Kennedy
|Richmond, BC
|Most Valuable Player
|Katie Upham
|North River, NS
|X-WOMEN CROSS COUNTRY
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Rookie of the Year
|Caroline Ash
|Newmarket, ON
|Coach’s Award
|Aidan MacDonald
|Antigonish, NS
|Runner of the Year
|Allie Sandluck
|Thorburn, NS
|X-WOMEN TRACK
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Rookie of the Year
|Caroline Ash
|Newmarket, ON
|Coach’s Award
|Allie Sandluck
|Thorburn, NS
|Athlete of the Year
|Caroline Ash
|Newmarket, ON
|X-WOMEN HOCKEY
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Rookie of the Year
|Kya Moss
|Port Moody, BC
|Coach’s Award
|Chloe Vukosa
|Mississauga, ON
|Most Valuable Player
|Maggy Burbidge
|Falmouth, NS
|X-WOMEN RUGBY
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Rachael Duffley Memorial Rookie of the Year
|Sierra Wood
|Stirling, ON
|Michelle Birks Memorial Coach’s Award
|Annie McMullon
|Rothesay, NB
|Most Valuable Player
|Hannah Ellis
|Halifax, NS
|X-WOMEN SOCCER
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Rookie of the Year
|Rylin Matheson
|Dartmouth, NS
|Coaches Award
|Christina Gentile
|Laval, QC
|Most Valuable Player
|Amanda Smith
|Ottawa, ON
|MEN’S BASKETBALL
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Rookie of the Year
|Keyonte Beals
|East Preston, NS
|Coach’s Award
|Steven Levnaic
|Stoney Creek, ON
|Most Valuable Player
|David Muenkat
|Brampton, ON
|MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Rookie of the Year
|Liam McCullagh
|Toronto, ON
|Coach’s Award
|Joel Gallant
|Wellington, PE
|Runner of the Year
|Jacob Benoit
|Windsor, NS
|MEN’S TRACK
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Rookie of the Year
|Liam Patterson
|Toronto, ON
|Coach’s Award
|Tyler Baker
|Meadowvale, NS
|Athlete of the Year
|Jacob Benoit
|Windsor, NS
|FOOTBALL
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Joe Stewart Memorial Rookie of the Year
|Zachary Houde
|Thetford Mines, QC
|Offensive Player of the Year
|Silas Fagnan
|Bonnyville, AB
|Defensive Player of the Year
|Alex Fedchun
|Calgary, AB
|Special Teams Player of the Year
|Ben Hadley
|Halifax, NS
|Lineman of the Year
|Liam McConville
|London, ON
|Most Valuable Player
|Malcolm Bussey
|Hammonds Plains, NS
|MEN’S HOCKEY
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|The Melanson Family Top Scorer Award
|Liam Hawel
|Arnprior, ON
|Rookie of the Year
|Mark Woolley
|St. Thomas, ON
|Wayne Mattie Memorial Unsung Hero Award
|Conner Bruggen-Cate
|Langley, BC
|Most Valuable Player
|Liam Hawel
|Arnprior, ON
|MEN’S SOCCER
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Rookie of the Year
|Sam Barrowcliffe
|Princeton, ON
|Coach’s Award
|Will Veinot
|Bedford, NS
|Most Valuable Player
|Logan Rieck
|Cambridge, ON