X-Women Hockey’s Maggie Burbidge and X-Men Basketball’s David Meunkat named St. FX Student-Athletes of the Year

St. FX Athletics honoured its best at their annual Awards Gala Tuesday night.

The St. FX Female Student-Athlete of the Year is X-Women Hockey Forward Maggy Burbidge.

Maggie Burbidge of X-Women Hockey, St. FX Female Student-Athlete of the Year and David Muenkat of X-Men Basketball, St. FX Male Student-Athlete of the Year (St. FX Athletics photo)

Burbidge, a third years Arts students from Falmouth led the country in scoring this season with 47 points; and was a USports First Team All-Canadian and a AUS First Team All-Star.  The two-time X-Women Most Valuable Player was a member of the USports Team Canada All-Star Team that won gold at the World University Games in February.

The St. FX Male Student-Athlete of the Year is Third Year Arts Student and X-Men Basketball Forward David Muenkat.   Muenkat, in his final year of eligibility led the X-Men to an AUS Championship and a Silver medal at the USports National Championship in Halifax.   He was also the AUS and USports Defensive Player of the Year; a second team USports All-Canadian and an AUS first team all-star.   He led the conference in rebounding, averaging 10.2 rebounds per game and was 11 th overall in scoring at 15.2 points per game.

The St. FX Female Community X-Cellence Award was co-awarded to Kathleen Dolan of X-Women Rugby and Aliyah Fraser of X-Women Basketball. Liam Wilde of X-Men Football is the Male Community X-Cellence award winner.

The Coach of the Year is Gary Watermen of X-Men Football, who led his team to an AUS championship. He was named AUS Coach of the Year for the fifth time in his career and was also USports Coach of the Year.

The ‘X-Ceptional Award’ which recognizes individuals who go above and beyond to contribute in a positive manner to STFX Athletics, was awarded to Dr. Tim Hynes. The Dean of Business Administration at STFX University, Dr. Hynes is a long-time supporter of the STFX Athletics program and fulfills many key volunteer roles.

Graduating student therapists and sports performance interns, along with student managers from all StFX varsity teams were recognized for their contributions to the 2022-23 varsity season. Iron X Awards were handed out to members of each team for their dedication to sports performance and improvements in the varsity weight room and included the following:

 

NAME SPORT HOMETOWN
Bennett Grumbach X-Men Basketball Toronto, ON
Jaya D’Souza X-Women Basketball Brampton, ON
Luc Gallant X-Men Cross Country/Track Wellington, PE
Allie Sandluck X-Women Cross Country/Track Thorburn, NS
Jacob Matthew X-Men Football Defence Antigonish, NS
Nathan Laird X-Men Football Offence Sherwood Park, AB
Jacob Hudson X-Men Hockey Antigonish, NS
Chloe Vukosa X-Women Hockey Mississauga, ON
Kendra McDonell X-Women Rugby Ottawa, ON
Sam Diltz X-Men Soccer New Market, ON
Emma Steen X-Women Soccer Stittsville, ON

Individual awards for each varsity team were awarded to student-athletes and presented by each head coach. The winners are as follows.

 

X-WOMEN BASKETBALL NAME HOMETOWN
Rookie of the Year Kristine Cooper Hamilton, ON
Coach’s Award Elizabeth Kennedy Richmond, BC
Most Valuable Player Katie Upham North River, NS
X-WOMEN CROSS COUNTRY NAME HOMETOWN
Rookie of the Year Caroline Ash Newmarket, ON
Coach’s Award Aidan MacDonald Antigonish, NS
Runner of the Year Allie Sandluck Thorburn, NS
X-WOMEN TRACK NAME HOMETOWN
Rookie of the Year Caroline Ash Newmarket, ON
Coach’s Award Allie Sandluck Thorburn, NS
Athlete of the Year Caroline Ash Newmarket, ON
X-WOMEN HOCKEY NAME HOMETOWN
Rookie of the Year Kya Moss Port Moody, BC
Coach’s Award Chloe Vukosa Mississauga, ON
Most Valuable Player Maggy Burbidge Falmouth, NS
X-WOMEN RUGBY NAME HOMETOWN
Rachael Duffley Memorial Rookie of the Year Sierra Wood Stirling, ON
Michelle Birks Memorial Coach’s Award Annie McMullon Rothesay, NB
Most Valuable Player Hannah Ellis Halifax, NS
X-WOMEN SOCCER NAME HOMETOWN
Rookie of the Year Rylin Matheson Dartmouth, NS
Coaches Award Christina Gentile Laval, QC
Most Valuable Player Amanda Smith Ottawa, ON
MEN’S BASKETBALL NAME HOMETOWN
Rookie of the Year Keyonte Beals East Preston, NS
Coach’s Award Steven Levnaic Stoney Creek, ON
Most Valuable Player David Muenkat Brampton, ON
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY NAME HOMETOWN
Rookie of the Year Liam McCullagh Toronto, ON
Coach’s Award Joel Gallant Wellington, PE
Runner of the Year Jacob Benoit Windsor, NS
MEN’S TRACK NAME HOMETOWN
Rookie of the Year Liam Patterson Toronto, ON
Coach’s Award Tyler Baker Meadowvale, NS
Athlete of the Year Jacob Benoit Windsor, NS
FOOTBALL NAME HOMETOWN
Joe Stewart Memorial Rookie of the Year Zachary Houde Thetford Mines, QC
Offensive Player of the Year Silas Fagnan Bonnyville, AB
Defensive Player of the Year Alex Fedchun Calgary, AB
Special Teams Player of the Year Ben Hadley Halifax, NS
Lineman of the Year Liam McConville London, ON
Most Valuable Player Malcolm Bussey Hammonds Plains, NS
MEN’S HOCKEY NAME HOMETOWN
The Melanson Family Top Scorer Award Liam Hawel Arnprior, ON
Rookie of the Year Mark Woolley St. Thomas, ON
Wayne Mattie Memorial Unsung Hero Award Conner Bruggen-Cate Langley, BC
Most Valuable Player Liam Hawel Arnprior, ON
MEN’S SOCCER NAME HOMETOWN
Rookie of the Year Sam Barrowcliffe Princeton, ON
Coach’s Award Will Veinot Bedford, NS
Most Valuable Player Logan Rieck Cambridge, ON