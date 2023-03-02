X-Women Hockey’s Maggie Burbidge names USports Female Hockey Player of the Year

StFX University women’s hockey player Maggy Burbidge is the U Sports female hockey player of

the week. Burbidge, a third year Arts student from Falmouth,NS, carried the STFX X-women to a commanding lead in their best-of-five AUS semifinal series against Saint Mary’s. Burbidge scored a pair of hat tricks, the first on Wednesday with an assist in the 5-1 win. In Thursday’s 5-3 win, Burbidge scored one goal, and in Sunday’s 6-3 loss, she netted another three goals. The seven-goal weekend pushed the Nova Scotia native to become the country’s leading scorer in the playoffs.