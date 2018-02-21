X-Women Hockey’s Oddy, Elliot and head coach Ben Berthiaume win AUS Awards

A number of the St.FX Hockey X-Women have picked up AUS awards after an incredible regular season. Forward Daley Oddy was named the Atlantic University

Sport most valuable player, Emerson Elliott was named rookie of the year and StFX’s head coach Ben Berthiaume was named the AUS coach

of the year.

Oddy, Lindsey Donovan and Sarah Bujold are first team all stars, while Carley Molnar picks up a second team all star nod. Amy Graham and Emerson Elliott find themselves selected to the All Rookie team as well.