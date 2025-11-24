X-Women Hockey’s Samantha Morrison, X-Men Basketball’s Phoenix Wyse named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Hockey forward Samantha Morrison is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Morrison, a first year Business student (third year eligibility) from Glace Bay, NS played two strong games for the X-Women this past weekend as she returned to the lineup after a serious injury. In Wednesday’s 5-2 win at Dalhousie, she had two assists in the game. On Saturday at Saint Mary’s, she received Player of the Game honours in the X-Women’s 3-2 shootout win, scoring the first goal of the game and the shootout winner, the only one to score in the shootout.

X-Men Basketball forward Phoenyx Wyse is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Wyse, a first year Human Kinetics student from Toronto, ON continues his strong play starting for the X-Men, providing big contributions in two weekend games. In Friday’s loss at Saint Mary’s, he scored 15 points and had 7 rebounds and 2 steals. At home Saturday in the X-Men’s 92-74 win over UPEI, he scored 14 points and added 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals. Wyse is currently leading the AUS conference in rebounding (10.0 RPG) and is ninth overall in scoring (14.7 PPG) as a freshman.