X-Women Hockey’s Teagan Paré, X-Men Football’s Zach Houde named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Hockey defense Teagan Paré is the Subway STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Pare, a second-year Human Kinetics student from Bradford, Ont. played two strong games on the X-Women blue line over the weekend. She scored a goal and had an assist and was named the second star of the game in Friday’s win over UNB . She followed up with another solid performance for the White and Blue Saturday in a close 3-2 loss to St. Thomas.

X-Men Football receiver Zach Houde is the Subway STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Houde , a fifth-year Music student from Falardeau, Que bec, was player of the game in the X-Men’s 48-17 victory Saturday over Acadia in the AUS semifinal game . He led all receivers with 10 catches for 200 total yards and scored a 10-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.