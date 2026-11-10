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X-Women Hockey’s Teagan Paré, X-Men Football’s Zach Houde named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Nov 10, 2026 | Sports

X-Women Hockey defense Teagan Paré is the Subway STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Teagan Paré (St. FX Athletics photo)

Pare, a second-year Human Kinetics student from Bradford, Ont. played two strong games on the X-Women blue line over the weekend. She  scored a goal and had an assist and was named the second star of the game  in Friday’s win over UNB . She followed up with another solid performance for the White and Blue Saturday in a close 3-2 loss to St. Thomas.

Zach Houde (St. FX Athletics photo)

X-Men Football receiver Zach Houde  is  the Subway STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Houde , a fifth-year Music student from Falardeau, Que bec, was player of the game in the X-Men’s 48-17 victory Saturday over Acadia in the AUS semifinal game . He led all receivers with 10 catches for 200 total yards and scored a 10-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.