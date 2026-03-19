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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

X-Women Hockey’s Toby Graham Selected to the U Sports All-Rookie Team

Mar 19, 2026 | Sports

A member of the St. FX Hockey X-Women is a U Sports All Star.

Forward Toby Graham was named to the All-Rookie Team.

Toby Graham (St. FX Athletics photo)

Graham received the honour during a gala last night in Elmira, Ontario where major award winners for Canadian University Women’s Hockey were announced. Graham, a student in the Human Kinetics Department from Westmount, Quebec had 13 goals and 8 assists in 26 games with the X-Women this season.

The U Sports National Women’s Hockey Championship opens today. Representing the AUS at the Championship is the conference champion UNB Reds.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year