X-Women Hockey’s Tyra Meropoulis named AUS Female Athlete of the Week

StFX X women hockey forward Tyra Meropoulis is the Atlantic University Sport female athlete of

the week . The second-year business student from Edson, Alta., had a five-point weekend and the goal in a shootout win for the X-Women this past week.

Meropoulis had a goal and an assist in regulation against the USports Number 2 ranked St. Mary’s Huskies last week and went on to score the game-winning goal in the shootout.

On Saturday, Meropoulis scored two goals—including the game winner—and added an assist in a win over Moncton. She was named Player of the Game in both matchups.

She currently leads the nation in both goals (with 21) and points (with 29).