X-Women Rugby Coach says Team is Ready for Nationals

The head coach of the St. FX Rugby X-Women says his team is ready and excited as it prepares

for the USports National Championship in Kingston, Ontario.

The AUS champion X-Women play their first game at the championship tomorrow at 12 noon Atlantic time in a quarterfinal against the University of Ottawa Gee Gees.

Mike Cavanagh feels his team improved with every game over the course of the season.

The other AUS team at the championship, the Acadia Axewomen will play the undefeated Laval Rouge et Or in its opening game at the championship tomorrow.