X-Women Rugby Lock Akwaima Akpan named USports Rookie of the Year

A member of the St. FX Rugby X-Women, Akwaima Akpan, has received a prestigious national award.

At the USports National Women’s Rugby Awards Ceremony in Quebec City Thursday evening, Akpan was named the country’s Rookie of the Year.

Akwaima Akpan (St. FX Athletics photo)

Akpan, a human kinetics student from Halifax, played in all six games for the X-Women, who compiled a 4-1-and-1 regular season record and won the AUS Championship. She scored a league-leading seven tries during the regular season, placing her second in team scoring and fourth in conference scoring with 35 points. Akpan also scored a try for St. FX in last week’s AUS championship game and was named the playoff most valuable player.

Akpan was also named as a Second Team All-Canadian.


