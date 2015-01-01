X-Women Rugby Lock Akwaima Akpan named USports Rookie of the Year

A member of the St. FX Rugby X-Women, Akwaima Akpan, has received a prestigious national award.

At the USports National Women’s Rugby Awards Ceremony in Quebec City Thursday evening, Akpan was named the country’s Rookie of the Year.

Akpan, a human kinetics student from Halifax, played in all six games for the X-Women, who compiled a 4-1-and-1 regular season record and won the AUS Championship. She scored a league-leading seven tries during the regular season, placing her second in team scoring and fourth in conference scoring with 35 points. Akpan also scored a try for St. FX in last week’s AUS championship game and was named the playoff most valuable player.

Akpan was also named as a Second Team All-Canadian.