X-Women Rugby, X-Men Soccer in U Sports Top 10

Two St. FX varsity teams are in the U Sports Top 10 rankings this week.

The St. FX Rugby X-Women, consistently one of the strongest sides in the country is ranked number two in Canada, behind Ottawa; that’s unchanged from last week. Acadia is in eighth spot, up two from the last ranking.

The St. FX Soccer X-Men have cracked the top 10, listed in 9th spot. Cape Breton is ranked tops in the country. The Soccer X-Women, while not listed in the top 10, is among a handful of teams given honourable mentions. Cape Breton is ranked 3rd, while Acadia is 10th