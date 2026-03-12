Listen Live

X-Women Rugby’s Akwaim Akpan and X-Men Soccer’s Max Bodurtha among 8 U Sports Student Athletes Selected for a U Sports Bursary

Mar 12, 2026 | Sports

A pair of STFX athletes picked up 2025-2026 Athletes on Track Bursaries.

Akwaim Akpan (St. FX Athletics photo)

Receiving the awards are Akwima Akpan and Max Bodurtha.

Max Bodurtha (St. FX Athletics photo)

The bursary program, supported by BlackNorth Initiative with contributions from Scotia Wealth ManagementCanada BasketballRoots and Wheaton Precious Metal, awards eight USports student athletes with a $5,000 bursary. Each recipient will also be matched with an industry mentor through the BlackNorth Connect Program, gaining access to guidance in areas such as résumé development, public speaking, and other career-focused skills aligned with their personal goals. 


