X-Women Rugby’s Brown’nesha Willis-Glasgow and X-Men Soccer’s Nico Goldsztein named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Rugby No.8/flanker Brown’nesha Willis-Glasgow is the Subway STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Willis-Glasgow, a second-year Arts student from North Preston, N.S. was a strong presence on both offense and defense in the X-Women’s 59-36 win over UPEI on Friday night. She lead the team in tackles, was dominant in lineouts, scored a try in the second half and put forth amazing work ethic throughout the game, earning her player of the game honours.