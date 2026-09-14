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X-Women Rugby’s Brown’nesha Willis-Glasgow and X-Men Soccer’s Nico Goldsztein named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Sep 14, 2026 | Sports

X-Women Rugby No.8/flanker Brown’nesha Willis-Glasgow is the Subway STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Brown’nesha Willis-Glasgow (St. FX Athletics photo)

Willis-Glasgow, a second-year Arts student from North Preston, N.S. was a strong presence on both offense and defense in the X-Women’s 59-36 win over UPEI on Friday night. She lead the team in tackles, was dominant in lineouts, scored a try in the second half and put forth amazing work ethic throughout the game, earning her player of the game honours. 

Nico Goldsztein (St. FX Athletics photo)

X-Men Soccer midfielder Nico Goldsztein is the Subway STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Goldsztein, a fourth year Business Administration student from Winnipeg, MB was named the player of the game in the X-Men’s 1-0 victory Friday night at Acadia. He helped the team control possession during the game and consistently battled to win back possession defensively. 

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X-Men Soccer Ranked 5th in USports Top 10

Sep 9, 2026

With a two-win start to open their season, STFX X-Men Soccer are ranked fifth in the nation in the first USports top 10 ranking of the new school year. STFX defeated Mount Allison 3-0 on Friday night and beat CBU 3-2 on Sunday. 

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.