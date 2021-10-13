X-Women Rugby’s Danielle Franada named AUS Women’s Athlete of the Week; X-Men Football’s Alex Fedchun and Connor Ross selected as Defensive and Special Teams Football Players of the Week

St. FX X-Women Rugby Fullback Danielle Franada is the AUS Women’s Athlete of the Week. The

fifth year business student from Grande Prairie, Alberta scored 24 points in the X-Women’s 68-7 win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies last Wednesday. Her two tries and seven conversions gives her 70 points this season, placing her fifth on the AUS career scoring list with 221 points.

Also, two members of the St. FX Football X-Men are the

AUS Football Players of the Week. The defensive player of the Week is X-Men Defensive Lineman Alex Fedchun. The Human Kinetics student from Calgary led the X-men defense in tackling with 10.5 tackles, including 7 solo tackles in their 21-19 win over

Mount Allison. He also had 3.5 tackles for a loss of 17 total yards.

The Special Teams Player of the Week is X-Men Fullback Connor Ross. The Human Kinetics

student stepped in to play long snapper on field goal and punt return in their win over Mount A. Ross also had two tackles and a key block on an onside kick attempt and four receptions for 16 yards on offense