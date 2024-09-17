X-Women Rugby’s Emily Dodge and X-Men Soccer’s Luke Green named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Rugby centre Emily Dodge is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Dodge, a third year Nursing student from Fall River was named player of the game in the X-Women’s 34-28 win over UPEI in their home opener Sunday afternoon. Dodge played a very strong game for the X-Women on both sides of the ball. She also scored the final X try of the game to seal the victory for the home team.

X-Men Soccer defender Luke Green is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Green, a fourth year Business student from Fall River, NS played two big games for the X-Men this past weekend and was a leader on their backline. He scored the X-Men’s third goal in Friday’s 3-0 win, a highlight reel goal off a free kick. He also played a strong game in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against UPEI in Charlottetown.

The STFX football players of the week are X-Men quarterback Silas Fagnan, X-Men defensive lineman Zech Willems, and X-Men kicker/punter Ben Hadley.