X-Women Rugby’s Isla David and X-Men Hockey’s Ryan McGuire named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Rugby and Hockey.

The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Rugby winger Isla David. The first year Arts Student from Dartmouth was named player of the game in X-Women’s 60-12 win over Saint Mary’s in Halifax Friday night. David scored three tries in the game, all coming in the second half, accounting for 15 points in the St. FX win.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Hockey forward Ryan McGuire. The first year Business student from Burlington, Ontario played two strong games for the X-Men over the past week. In their 3-2 win over Dalhousie Wednesday, McGuire scored the third St. FX goal on a penalty shot, sealing the win. In Saturday’s close 3-2 shootout loss to Moncton, he scored the second St. FX goal and earned the game’s second star honours.