X-Women Rugby’s Jessie Penney and X-Men Football’s Malcolm Bussy named St. FX Athletes of the Week.

X-Women Rugby prop Jessie Penney is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Penny, a third year Human Kinetics student from Clarke’s Beach, Newfoundland, was named player of the game in the X-Women’s 47-12 win over Acadia on Saturday. Jessie scored four tries in the game, accounting for 20 of the X-Women points, helping her squad clinch first place in the AUS conference with the win. She currently leads the AUS conference in scoring with 65 points and tries scored with 13.

X-Men Football running back Malcolm Bussey is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Bussey, a fifth year Human Kinetics student from Hammonds Plains, NS received player of the game honours in the X-Men’s 20-10 win over Acadia Saturday. He had 18 carries for 182 yards in the game, averaging 10.1 yards per rush, and a 4-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the X-Men. He currently leads the AUS conference in rushing, averaging 84.6 rushes per game, with 64 carries for 423 yards on the season