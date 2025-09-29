X-Women Rugby’s Jessie Penney, X-Men Soccer’s Logan Rieck named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from the sports of Rugby and Soccer.

The female athlete of the week is X-Women Rugby prop Jessie Penney. The third year Human Kinetics student from Clarkes Beach, Newfoundland was named player of the game in the X-Women’s 26-26 tie with UPEI on Saturday. Penney scored two tries in the game, and was a constant threat each time she had the ball. She anchored the X-Women scrum, allowing the ball to move forward and has been consistent on the X-Women attack all season. She leads the conference in scoring with 45 points with 9 tries this season.

The male athlete of the week is X-Men Soccer midfielder Logan Rieck. The fifth year student from Cambridge, Ontario received player of the game honours in the X-Men’s 4-1 win over Moncton on Sunday. Rieck assisted on two X-Men goals and scored the team’s fourth goal of the game. He currently leads the AUS conference in scoring with 8 points on the season, including five goals and three assists.