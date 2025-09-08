X-Women Rugby’s Jillian Griffith, X-Men Soccer’s Noah MacIntyre are the St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Rugby and Soccer.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Rugby Centre Jillian Griffith. The fourth year Arts student from Upper Tantallon scored 16 points for the X-Women in their 45-7 victory over UPEI Friday night. She scored two tries and recorded three conversions.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Soccer midfielder Noah MacIntyre. The fourth year Human Kinetics student from Georgetown, Ontario helped the X-Men secure their first two wins of the season. He had two assists in their 6-1 victory over Saint Mary’s and was named Player of the Game for his strong play in the X-Men’s close 1-0 win over UNB.