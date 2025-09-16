X-Women Rugby’s Shona Galloway, X-Men Soccer’s Luke Green Named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Rugby Back Shona Galloway is the St. FX Female Athlete of the Week.

Galloway, a third year Nursing student from Upper Tantallon was the player of the game in the X-Women’s 85-5 win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies. She led the team on offence, threatening to score every time she touched the ball. She scored the team’s fifth try.

X-Men Soccer defender Luke Green is the school’s Male Athlete of the Week. The fifth year business student from Fall River anchored the back line for the X-Men Friday night in their big 6-1 win over UPEI, and was named player of the game. He also scored the team’s fifth goal of the game, his first of the season and fourth overall in his career.

—