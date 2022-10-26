X-Women Rugby’s Sierra Wood named AUS Rookie of the Year

A member of the St. FX Rugby X-Women has picked a major award from Atlantic University

Sport. AUS has named Sierra Wood as the women’s rugby rookie of the year. This is the 11th time a St. FX student-athlete has won this award. The first year nursing student from Stirling, Ontario was the team’s starting fly-half, playing every minute in her freshman campaign and recorded one try. She also had a great defensive season and was an excellent tackler, skilled kicker and possessed great knowledge of the game.

Four of Wood’s X-Women teammates were also named to the AUS Women’s Rugby All-Star team. They include Front Row/Hooker Annie McMullon, Back Row/#8 Camryn Kleynhans, Scrum Half Madison Ross and Center Hannah Ellis.