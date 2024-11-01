X-Women Rugby’s Skye Koyote and Akwaima Akpan named USports All-Canadians

Two members of the St. FX X-Women Rugby Team are USports All-Canadians.

USports announced winners of major awards and All-Canadians at a ceremony in Charlottetown. The University of Prince Edward Island is hosting the National Women’s Rugby Championship this week.

The AUS Most Outstanding Player, Skye Koyote of the St. FX X-Women, a 4th year Human Kinetics student from Duncan, BC is a first team all-Canadian.

Koyote’s teammate, second year Human Kinetics student from Halifax, Akwaima Akpan is a Second Team All-Canadian.