X-Women Rugby’s Skye Koyote and Akwaima Akpan named USports All-Canadians

Nov 1, 2024 | Sports

Two members of the St. FX X-Women Rugby Team are USports All-Canadians.

USports announced winners of major awards and All-Canadians at a ceremony in Charlottetown. The University of Prince Edward Island is hosting the National Women’s Rugby Championship this week.

Skye Koyote (St. FX Athletics photo)

The AUS Most Outstanding Player, Skye Koyote of the St. FX X-Women, a 4th year Human Kinetics student from Duncan, BC is a first team all-Canadian.

Akwaima Akpan

Koyote’s teammate, second year Human Kinetics student from Halifax, Akwaima Akpan is a Second Team All-Canadian.


